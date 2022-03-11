Gear up for the change! Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has hit the volume of 808551

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is priced at $10.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.52 and reached a high price of $11.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.59. The stock touched a low price of $10.10.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Vivid Seats Tops Marketplace GOV Records Again & Reports 2021 Results. Full Year 2021 Marketplace GOV of $2.4 billion and Revenues of $443 million. You can read further details here

Vivid Seats Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) full year performance was 5.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivid Seats Inc. shares are logging -26.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.84 and $14.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 808551 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) recorded performance in the market was -3.31%, having the revenues showcasing -4.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.21B, as it employees total of 264 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Vivid Seats Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Vivid Seats Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vivid Seats Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.31%, alongside a boost of 5.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.36% during last recorded quarter.