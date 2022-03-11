Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.28M

At the end of the latest market close, Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) was valued at $4.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.05 while reaching the peak value of $4.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.03. The stock current value is $4.44.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Dogness (International) Corporation Closes $5.66 Million Offering. Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that it closed a previously announced offering with institutional investors, raising approximately $5.66 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 1,966,251 common shares at a price of $2.88. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general business purposes, as it continues to focus on the growth of its business enhancing pet lifestyles through an expanding portfolio of traditional and smart tech products. You can read further details here

Dogness (International) Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.98 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) full year performance was 128.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dogness (International) Corporation shares are logging -50.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 241.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $8.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1120876 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recorded performance in the market was -47.21%, having the revenues showcasing -14.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 154.51M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.42, with a change in the price was noted +1.00. In a similar fashion, Dogness (International) Corporation posted a movement of +28.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,909,200 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOGZ is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dogness (International) Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.47%, alongside a boost of 128.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 20.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.29% during last recorded quarter.