China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR). It is currently valued at $1.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.0598, after setting-off with the price of $0.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.955 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.03.Recently in News on November 5, 2021, China Natural Resources Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results. China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) announced today unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company concurrently reiterated its expansion and diversification strategy, under which it is actively conducting due diligence as it explores compelling business opportunities in the healthcare and other non-natural resources sectors. As part of its strategy, the Company has already completed a major investment in Shanghai Onway Environmental Development Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Onway”), which is principally engaged in the provision of equipment for rural wastewater treatment and provision of engineering, procurement, and construction services in relation to wastewater treatment in China (see “Subsequent Events” below). You can read further details here

China Natural Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.5703 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) full year performance was -45.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Natural Resources Inc. shares are logging -46.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $2.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 543123 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) recorded performance in the market was 78.45%, having the revenues showcasing 21.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.80M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Natural Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9370, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, China Natural Resources Inc. posted a movement of -2.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 136,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHNR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Natural Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Natural Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.84%, alongside a downfall of -45.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.76% during last recorded quarter.