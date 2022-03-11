Buying a Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) was valued at $0.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.90 while reaching the peak value of $0.903 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.86. The stock current value is $1.08.Recently in News on March 4, 2022, Eastside Distilling, Inc. Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting of Stockholders. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (“Eastside” or the “Company”), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and ready-to-drink “RTD” craft cocktails, announced that it will cancel the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held today March 4, 2022 at 2:00pm Pacific Time (the “Special Meeting”) due to its receipt of insufficient proxies and a probable lack of the required quorum. A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. The proposal will instead be submitted to the Company’s stockholders for approval at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company will announce the date of the Annual Meeting once it is determined by its Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Eastside Distilling Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.7600 for the same time period, recorded on 02/07/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) full year performance was -51.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastside Distilling Inc. shares are logging -77.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1496573 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) recorded performance in the market was -49.92%, having the revenues showcasing -56.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.18M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eastside Distilling Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7317, with a change in the price was noted -1.69. In a similar fashion, Eastside Distilling Inc. posted a movement of -62.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 111,342 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EAST is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Eastside Distilling Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Eastside Distilling Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.63%, alongside a downfall of -51.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.48% during last recorded quarter.