AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC): Major Movement on the Horizon

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is priced at $0.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7035 and reached a high price of $0.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.62. The stock touched a low price of $0.6237.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, AnPac Bio’s Bio-Chip Subsidiary, Changwei System Technology Co., Ltd., Receives Independent Valuation and Approval from the Board to Explore Strategic Alternatives. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that its fully owned biochip subsidiary, Changwei System Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Changwei”), was recently evaluated and appraised by China Alliance Appraisal (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., an independent company that is certified and licensed by the China Appraisal Society under the Ministry of Finance and is one of the top 10 appraisers in China by revenue. China Alliance Appraisal, Co., Ltd. provided a certified written appraisal report which valued Changwei at RMB 578 million (approximately USD $90 million based on the current exchange rate). An appraisal is an opinion about the approximate value of a company and is not a guarantee that any transaction may be completed based on that appraised value or at all. The appraisal was performed following the recent approval from the board of directors of AnPac Bio to explore strategic alternatives for Changwei, including a potential strategic investment, to maximize shareholder value for the Company. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -90.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -91.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $7.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2049472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -44.26%, having the revenues showcasing -48.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.09M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Specialists analysis on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3724, with a change in the price was noted -2.20. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -76.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 325,237 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.91%, alongside a downfall of -90.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.09% during last recorded quarter.