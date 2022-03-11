Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) is on the roll with an average volume of 878.42K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) was valued at $1.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.91 while reaching the peak value of $2.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.90. The stock current value is $2.02.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, Alexco to Release Full Year 2021 Results on March 21, 2022. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (“Alexco” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its full year 2021 financial results on Monday, March 21, 2022 pre-market. Management will discuss the results during an audio webcast conference call on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time). You can read further details here

Alexco Resource Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0900 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 02/03/22.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) full year performance was -20.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alexco Resource Corp. shares are logging -39.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.34 and $3.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 860170 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) recorded performance in the market was 16.09%, having the revenues showcasing 11.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 292.33M, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Analysts verdict on Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alexco Resource Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7400, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Alexco Resource Corp. posted a movement of +15.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 861,828 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXU is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Alexco Resource Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alexco Resource Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.76%, alongside a downfall of -20.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.60% during last recorded quarter.