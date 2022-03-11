A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME). It is currently valued at $0.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.64, after setting-off with the price of $0.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.54.Recently in News on December 30, 2021, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Receives Extension from Nasdaq to meet Bid Price Requirement. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), (“Pingtan,” or the “Company”), a fishing company based in the People’s Republic of China, today announced that it received a notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 28, 2021, which granted the Company’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”). The Company now has until June 27, 2022 to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Nasdaq’s extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Company’s ordinary shares, which remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7900 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) full year performance was -45.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares are logging -49.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $1.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 711721 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) recorded performance in the market was 7.88%, having the revenues showcasing -18.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.67M, as it employees total of 1998 workers.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6743, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. posted a movement of -13.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 292,710 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PME is recording 5.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.82%, alongside a downfall of -45.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.95% during last recorded quarter.