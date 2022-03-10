Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) Quarterly Performance is 1.21%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) was valued at $10.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.09 while reaching the peak value of $10.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.05. The stock current value is $10.23.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, NuScale and Dairyland Power Cooperative Announce Collaboration to Explore the Deployment of NuScale’s Advanced Small Modular Reactor Technology. Further solidifying the key role that advanced nuclear energy technology will have in the clean energy transition, NuScale and Dairyland Power agree to work together to explore safe, clean and cost-effective energy solutions for the future. You can read further details here

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.25 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $9.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) full year performance was 0.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -3.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.56 and $10.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1258974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) recorded performance in the market was 0.40%, having the revenues showcasing 1.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 291.22M.

The Analysts eye on Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.00, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +2.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 238,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV)

Raw Stochastic average of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.93%, alongside a downfall of 0.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.21% during last recorded quarter.