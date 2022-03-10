Perhaps this is the right time to buy: PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PetroChina Company Limited (PTR), which is $50.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.45 after opening rate of $53.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $50.01 before closing at $55.73.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, PetroChina Recorded Net Profit Over RMB75 Billion in the First Three Quarters of 2021, an Increase of 646.3% YoY. PetroChina Company Limited (“PetroChina” or “the Company”, HKSE: 00857; NYSE: PTR; SSE: 601857) announced that the Company pushed forward its green and low-carbon transformation, production and operation, reform and innovation, and ESG control in the first three quarters of 2021, grasping the favorable opportunities arising from China’s rapid economic recovery, the rebound of the oil and gas market demand and the rise in international oil prices. The oil and gas industry chains maintained stable, and the development quality and efficiency were greatly enhanced. All segments continued to improve their quality and efficiency, and remained profitable. You can read further details here

PetroChina Company Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.87 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $44.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) full year performance was 30.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PetroChina Company Limited shares are logging -12.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.53 and $57.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 670553 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) recorded performance in the market was 13.89%, having the revenues showcasing 11.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.44B, as it employees total of 423243 workers.

The Analysts eye on PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PetroChina Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.51, with a change in the price was noted -1.54. In a similar fashion, PetroChina Company Limited posted a movement of -2.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 188,742 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTR is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical rundown of PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)

Raw Stochastic average of PetroChina Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.58%.

Considering, the past performance of PetroChina Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.77%, alongside a boost of 30.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.15% during last recorded quarter.