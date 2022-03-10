Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) was valued at $17.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.56 while reaching the peak value of $16.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.51. The stock current value is $16.06.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Oceaneering Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $38.8 million, or $(0.39) per share, on revenue of $467 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income was $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, reflecting the impact of $30.6 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with the write-off of certain uncollectible accounts and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $19.6 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances. You can read further details here

Oceaneering International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.20 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $11.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) full year performance was 8.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oceaneering International Inc. shares are logging -11.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.41 and $18.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1137247 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) recorded performance in the market was 42.00%, having the revenues showcasing 31.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 8500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Oceaneering International Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.26, with a change in the price was noted +1.04. In a similar fashion, Oceaneering International Inc. posted a movement of +6.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 879,346 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OII is recording 1.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.39.

Trends and Technical analysis: Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.46%, alongside a boost of 8.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.42% during last recorded quarter.