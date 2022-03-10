Here is why SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.87%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), which is $8.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.4947 after opening rate of $11.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.1192 before closing at $11.33.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Net Asset Value of $11.72 Per Share as of December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

SuRo Capital Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.50 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $8.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) full year performance was -13.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SuRo Capital Corp. shares are logging -42.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.33 and $15.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1626151 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) recorded performance in the market was -12.51%, having the revenues showcasing -0.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 326.09M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.64, with a change in the price was noted -4.01. In a similar fashion, SuRo Capital Corp. posted a movement of -31.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 418,192 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

Raw Stochastic average of SuRo Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SuRo Capital Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.97%, alongside a downfall of -13.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.55% during last recorded quarter.