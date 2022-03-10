Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

For the readers interested in the stock health of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It is currently valued at $0.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.7709, after setting-off with the price of $0.757. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.7311 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.75.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on March 3, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -99.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $80.93.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1201348 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -49.41%, having the revenues showcasing -61.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.61M, as it employees total of 453 workers.

The Analysts eye on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5972, with a change in the price was noted -2.31. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -77.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,181,727 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.83%.

Considering, the past performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.41%. The shares increased approximately by 16.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.20% during last recorded quarter.