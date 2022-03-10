Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) was valued at $3.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.51 while reaching the peak value of $3.637 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.45. The stock current value is $3.65.Recently in News on February 25, 2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:45 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 80.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.74 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1029905 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 7.25%, having the revenues showcasing 13.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.25, with a change in the price was noted +0.98. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +36.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,528,715 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.92%, alongside a boost of 80.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.78% during last recorded quarter.