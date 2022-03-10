Boiling and ready to burst as Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) last month performance was -24.19%

At the end of the latest market close, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) was valued at $0.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.57 while reaching the peak value of $0.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.56. The stock current value is $0.62.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Forms Partnership with Authorized Digital Copyrights Institution to Develop Global Digital Copyrights Transaction Platform. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced the Company formed cooperation with an authorized digital copyrights institution to establish an online transaction platform which will focus on digitalized registration, trading and protection of copyrights. You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2000 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was -51.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -79.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3561040 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was -43.39%, having the revenues showcasing -42.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.53M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0426, with a change in the price was noted -0.89. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of -59.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 877,845 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.18%, alongside a downfall of -51.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.29% during last recorded quarter.