Analysts Mean recommendation for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT), which is $15.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.38 after opening rate of $16.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.37 before closing at $16.02.Recently in News on February 25, 2022, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results. – Net loss of $87.1 million, or $(1.08) per unit for the fourth quarter 2021. You can read further details here

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.25 on 02/14/22, with the lowest value was $12.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) full year performance was 219.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -13.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 247.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.32 and $17.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 714403 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recorded performance in the market was 13.79%, having the revenues showcasing -2.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.19B, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.97, with a change in the price was noted +4.39. In a similar fashion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +41.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 237,331 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.09%, alongside a boost of 219.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.91% during last recorded quarter.