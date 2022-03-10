A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE), which is $8.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.36 after opening rate of $8.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.86 before closing at $8.45.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Obsidian Energy Confirms Filing of Its 2021 Year End Disclosure Documents. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 24, 2022) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE AMERICAN: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) announces that it has filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis. Obsidian Energy has also filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes the disclosure and reports relating to reserves data and other oil and gas information required pursuant to National Instrument 51-101. Obsidian Energy’s Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to its rules and regulations. You can read further details here

Obsidian Energy Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.00 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $4.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) full year performance was 431.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares are logging -9.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 605.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $9.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 647949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) recorded performance in the market was 96.82%, having the revenues showcasing 117.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 738.09M, as it employees total of 173 workers.

Analysts verdict on Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Obsidian Energy Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.25, with a change in the price was noted +4.22. In a similar fashion, Obsidian Energy Ltd. posted a movement of +108.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 323,702 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OBE is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Obsidian Energy Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Obsidian Energy Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 213.56%, alongside a boost of 431.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.43% during last recorded quarter.