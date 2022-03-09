Why is Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) down -26.53% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), which is $1.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.26 after opening rate of $0.8398 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8101 before closing at $0.83.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Safe-T Group Adds the Washington-Based Center for Advanced Defense Studies as First Partner to Join its Net Bridge Social Responsibility Program. The Net Bridge Program to Provide Free Access to Safe-T’s Global IP Proxy and Data Collection Technologies in Support of Academic and Nonprofit Research Organizations. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2600 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.4800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was -26.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -41.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $1.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6270342 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was 52.11%, having the revenues showcasing 24.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.35M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

The Analysts eye on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8785, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of -1.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 376,060 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Safe-T Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.74%, alongside a downfall of -26.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 26.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.14% during last recorded quarter.