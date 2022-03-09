Why is Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) up 9.23% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) was valued at $6.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.15 while reaching the peak value of $6.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.77. The stock current value is $5.80.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, Quad Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results. New Client Wins Drive Net Sales Growth of 1% or Net Sales Growth of 3% Excluding Divestitures; Strong Cash Flows Reduce Net Debt by $410 Million or 40% Over the Past Two Years and Achieve Net Debt Leverage of 2.5x. You can read further details here

Quad/Graphics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.94 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) full year performance was 9.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quad/Graphics Inc. shares are logging -16.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $6.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 623351 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) recorded performance in the market was 45.00%, having the revenues showcasing 58.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 328.51M, as it employees total of 15100 workers.

Specialists analysis on Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quad/Graphics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.41, with a change in the price was noted +1.31. In a similar fashion, Quad/Graphics Inc. posted a movement of +29.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 219,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QUAD is recording 5.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)

Raw Stochastic average of Quad/Graphics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.76%, alongside a boost of 9.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.90% during last recorded quarter.