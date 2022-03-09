Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.59M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), which is $28.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.05 after opening rate of $28.005 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.4202 before closing at $29.65.Recently in News on February 16, 2022, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $300.2 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 Per Share. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to “we,” “us,” “our,” or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries. You can read further details here

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.00 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $18.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) full year performance was 115.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are logging -10.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.26 and $32.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1530588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) recorded performance in the market was 30.79%, having the revenues showcasing 30.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.11B, as it employees total of 180 workers.

The Analysts eye on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.67, with a change in the price was noted +7.48. In a similar fashion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted a movement of +34.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,476,446 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBLK is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Technical rundown of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Raw Stochastic average of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.64%, alongside a boost of 115.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.67% during last recorded quarter.