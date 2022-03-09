ReneSola Ltd (SOL): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of ReneSola Ltd (SOL). It is currently valued at $8.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.43, after setting-off with the price of $6.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.1544 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.94.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, ReneSola Power to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 23, 2022. ReneSola Ltd (“ReneSola Power” or the “Company”) (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the U.S. stock market close on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (4:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday, March 24, 2022). You can read further details here

ReneSola Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.43 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $4.53 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) full year performance was -40.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReneSola Ltd shares are logging -53.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.53 and $17.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7587239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) recorded performance in the market was 36.07%, having the revenues showcasing 45.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 583.51M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the ReneSola Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.57, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, ReneSola Ltd posted a movement of +11.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,544,837 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOL is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ReneSola Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.74%, alongside a downfall of -40.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.08% during last recorded quarter.