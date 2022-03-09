Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE). It is currently valued at $5.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.70, after setting-off with the price of $4.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.91.Recently in News on March 4, 2022, Eco Wave Power to Support Women Leadership by Sponsoring the Very First Israeli Participants in the Sahraouiya “Women Challenge for Solidarity” Competition in Morocco. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE, Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) (“Eco Wave Power” or the “Company”), a leader in the production of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, is pleased to announce that the company is providing sponsorship to the Israeli Participants- Vanessa Allouche and Ulfat Haider, in the Sahraouiya “Women Challenge for Solidarity” Competition, taking place in Morocco. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are logging -80.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.27 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1235143 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) recorded performance in the market was 36.88%, having the revenues showcasing 13.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.74M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.95, with a change in the price was noted -1.10. In a similar fashion, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) posted a movement of -15.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 53,105 in trading volumes.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.88%. The shares increased approximately by 35.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.05% during last recorded quarter.