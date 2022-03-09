Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) was valued at $6.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.82 while reaching the peak value of $7.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.79. The stock current value is $7.74.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Li-Cycle to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast on Thursday March 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY), today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results (for the period ended January 31, 2022) prior to market open on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Management will review the results during a conference call and audio-only webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. You can read further details here

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.28 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $6.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) full year performance was -29.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares are logging -45.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.00 and $14.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2762341 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) recorded performance in the market was -22.29%, having the revenues showcasing -32.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.44B.

Market experts do have their say about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.05, with a change in the price was noted -3.26. In a similar fashion, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -29.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,666,372 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Raw Stochastic average of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.61%, alongside a downfall of -29.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.70% during last recorded quarter.