Investors have a limited window left to buy Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sono Group N.V. (SEV), which is $4.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.6799 after opening rate of $4.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.99 before closing at $4.03.Recently in News on January 28, 2022, Sono Motors Corporate Update. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) (hereafter referred to as “Sono Motors” or the “Company”, parent company to “Sono Motors GmbH”), the Company that seeks to revolutionize the future of solar-powered transportation, today announced its corporate updates. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sono Group N.V. shares are logging -90.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.88 and $47.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 859523 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) recorded performance in the market was -53.06%, having the revenues showcasing -67.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 328.83M, as it employees total of 176 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sono Group N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sono Group N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.06%. The shares increased approximately by -5.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.74% during last recorded quarter.