Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

At the end of the latest market close, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) was valued at $12.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.68 while reaching the peak value of $15.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.68. The stock current value is $15.02.Recently in News on March 7, 2022, Aemetis to Review Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2022. via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings report:. You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.50 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $7.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was -5.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -45.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.88 and $27.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1442677 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 22.11%, having the revenues showcasing -1.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 513.68M, as it employees total of 164 workers.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.37, with a change in the price was noted -6.16. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of -29.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 797,264 in trading volumes.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.74%, alongside a downfall of -5.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.44% during last recorded quarter.