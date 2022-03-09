Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Profit Margins posted -63.80% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN). It is currently valued at $10.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.87, after setting-off with the price of $6.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.15.Recently in News on February 25, 2022, Cyren Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements. Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it received formal notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share. Nasdaq Staff made this determination of compliance after the Company’s bid price closed above $1.00 per share for the prior 10 consecutive business days. You can read further details here

Cyren Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.87 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.98 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) full year performance was -41.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyren Ltd. shares are logging -46.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 425.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.98 and $19.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20339539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) recorded performance in the market was 78.13%, having the revenues showcasing 53.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.45M, as it employees total of 203 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyren Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.79, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Cyren Ltd. posted a movement of +4.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,500,242 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYRN is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical rundown of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cyren Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.63%.

Considering, the past performance of Cyren Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.77%, alongside a downfall of -41.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 60.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 109.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.54% during last recorded quarter.