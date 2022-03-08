Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) was valued at $2.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.51 while reaching the peak value of $2.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.36. The stock current value is $2.44.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Tarena Announces Changes to Board Composition. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that Mr. Shengwen (Roy) Rong has been appointed as an independent director of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”). Mr. Rong has also been appointed as the chairman of the audit committee of the Board, as well as a member of the compensation committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee. Mr. Arthur Lap Tat Wong will no longer serve as a director after the current term expires, which did not result from any disagreement with the Company. These changes will be effective on March 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Tarena International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.31 on 02/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) full year performance was -20.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tarena International Inc. shares are logging -36.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 645.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $3.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3628 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) recorded performance in the market was 30.43%, having the revenues showcasing 244.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.17M, as it employees total of 10181 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tarena International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.98, with a change in the price was noted -2.71. In a similar fashion, Tarena International Inc. posted a movement of -52.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 145,414 in trading volumes.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tarena International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tarena International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.94%, alongside a downfall of -20.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 244.53% during last recorded quarter.