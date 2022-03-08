RPC Inc. (RES): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

RPC Inc. (RES) is priced at $10.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.81 and reached a high price of $11.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.63. The stock touched a low price of $9.81.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, RPC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results. RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States and in selected international markets. You can read further details here

RPC Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.26 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $4.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

RPC Inc. (RES) full year performance was 50.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RPC Inc. shares are logging 11.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 223.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.33 and $9.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2894098 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RPC Inc. (RES) recorded performance in the market was 137.44%, having the revenues showcasing 158.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.29B, as it employees total of 2250 workers.

Analysts verdict on RPC Inc. (RES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RPC Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.77, with a change in the price was noted +5.21. In a similar fashion, RPC Inc. posted a movement of +93.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 991,499 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RES is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RPC Inc. (RES): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RPC Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 137.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 167.49%, alongside a boost of 50.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 158.51% during last recorded quarter.