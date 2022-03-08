Reason’s why Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $7.17

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is priced at $2.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.448 and reached a high price of $2.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.53. The stock touched a low price of $2.42.Recently in News on March 2, 2022, Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted 12 newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 97,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on February 28, 2022, as inducements material to each such employee’s entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.70 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.71 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) full year performance was -24.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -41.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $4.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2820904 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) recorded performance in the market was 11.95%, having the revenues showcasing 0.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 502.13M, as it employees total of 426 workers.

Analysts verdict on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.42, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -15.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,141,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKBA is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.50%, alongside a downfall of -24.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.40% during last recorded quarter.