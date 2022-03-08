Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Quarterly Performance is 226.36%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) was valued at $1.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.52 while reaching the peak value of $4.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.16. The stock current value is $3.59.Recently in News on March 7, 2022, Nine Energy Service Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Total liquidity position of $64.7 million as of December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2000 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was 0.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging -2.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 352.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $3.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 60052064 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was 259.00%, having the revenues showcasing 226.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.57M, as it employees total of 733 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4200, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of +52.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,013,700 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Nine Energy Service Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 259.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.12%, alongside a downfall of 0.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 212.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 206.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 226.36% during last recorded quarter.