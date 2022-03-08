Do Range Resources Corporation (RRC) beta value of 2.06 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Range Resources Corporation (RRC). It is currently valued at $26.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $27.42, after setting-off with the price of $26.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $26.48.Recently in News on February 25, 2022, Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P 500; Range Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Golden Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will replace IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P MidCap 400, and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASD:GDEN) will replace Range Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is acquiring IHS Markit in a transaction expected to be completed on February 28. You can read further details here

Range Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.42 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $16.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) full year performance was 162.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Range Resources Corporation shares are logging 0.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 215.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.47 and $26.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8629555 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) recorded performance in the market was 49.92%, having the revenues showcasing 44.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.59B, as it employees total of 527 workers.

The Analysts eye on Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.03, with a change in the price was noted +3.71. In a similar fashion, Range Resources Corporation posted a movement of +16.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,537,706 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RRC is recording 1.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.30.

Technical rundown of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Range Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.05%, alongside a boost of 162.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.64% during last recorded quarter.