Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $17.00

At the end of the latest market close, Anghami Inc. (ANGH) was valued at $13.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.11 while reaching the peak value of $13.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.34. The stock current value is $11.37.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Anghami Signs Global Arab Megastar Amr Diab Exclusively on His Past and Upcoming Music. Strategic move emphasizes Anghami’s commitment to providing exclusive and original Arabic content to users around the world. You can read further details here

Anghami Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) full year performance was 13.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anghami Inc. shares are logging -65.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.07 and $33.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 626132 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anghami Inc. (ANGH) recorded performance in the market was 11.80%, having the revenues showcasing 12.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 338.60M, as it employees total of 107 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Anghami Inc. (ANGH)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANGH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Anghami Inc. (ANGH)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Anghami Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.36%, alongside a boost of 13.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -33.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.35% during last recorded quarter.