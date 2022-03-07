Why is ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) down -70.48% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), which is $0.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.938 after opening rate of $0.5491 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5401 before closing at $0.54.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, ION announces a continued forbearance and amendment extension related to its revolving credit agreement and forbearance agreement extension related to its senior secured second priority notes due 2025. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that it has entered into a Second Forbearance and Sixth Amendment extension with PNC Bank, National Association (“PNC”), under its Revolving Credit and Security Agreement dated August 22, 2014 (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”), pursuant to which PNC has agreed to waive, through and including March 8, 2022, a cross default that would have occurred under the Credit Agreement by virtue of ION’s missing and still not having paid, the interest payment on the 2025 Notes that was due on December 15, 2021. In addition, ION also announced that it had entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Forbearance Agreement with holders of more than 79% of its 2025 Notes to continue to forbear until March 8, 2022 from enforcing their rights and remedies arising as a result of ION’s failure to make the December 15, 2021 interest payment due on the 2025 Notes. The forbearances are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements with PNC and the note holders, which are described in more detail in our current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1900 on 01/26/22, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -70.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -75.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $3.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11435505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -9.09%, having the revenues showcasing -47.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.90M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

The Analysts eye on ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2407, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -43.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,700,764 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.66%.

Considering, the past performance of ION Geophysical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.93%, alongside a downfall of -70.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.71% during last recorded quarter.