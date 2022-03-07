TDCX Inc. (TDCX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TDCX Inc. (TDCX), which is $12.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.11 after opening rate of $14.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.80 before closing at $14.86.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, TDCX Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 unaudited financial results on March 9, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, before the U.S. market opens. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TDCX Inc. shares are logging -56.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.00 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 823370 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TDCX Inc. (TDCX) recorded performance in the market was -32.22%, having the revenues showcasing -30.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.17B, as it employees total of 13308 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.83, with a change in the price was noted -10.58. In a similar fashion, TDCX Inc. posted a movement of -44.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 312,454 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

Raw Stochastic average of TDCX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TDCX Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.22%. The shares increased approximately by -5.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.96% during last recorded quarter.