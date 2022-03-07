Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is priced at $47.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $51.01 and reached a high price of $51.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.91. The stock touched a low price of $46.66.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, A Letter from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe on Pricing Updates. RJ addresses the pricing updates, and returns existing preorder holders back to their original prices. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -73.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.00 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24312696 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -54.30%, having the revenues showcasing -57.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.84B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.30%. The shares increased approximately by -25.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.22% during last recorded quarter.