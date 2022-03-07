Recent Change of -11.83% in the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is priced at $0.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9177 and reached a high price of $0.9522, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.89. The stock touched a low price of $0.73.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, EV Manufacturer Mullen Announces Progress on Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack Development. Data collected from solid-state cell testing shows impressive results, including a range of 600-plus miles on a full charge and over 300 miles of range delivered in 18 minutes with DC fast charging. Solid-state polymer batteries are slated for the second generation of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.8600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -91.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -95.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 154124059 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -84.98%, having the revenues showcasing -88.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.09M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mullen Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.7668, with a change in the price was noted -6.78. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -89.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,118,961 in trading volumes.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mullen Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.14%, alongside a downfall of -91.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 14.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -74.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -88.08% during last recorded quarter.