Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Vivakor Inc. (VIVK)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vivakor Inc. (VIVK), which is $3.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.37 after opening rate of $2.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.5001 before closing at $2.64.Recently in News on February 16, 2022, Vivakor, Inc. Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing. Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) (the “Company” or “Vivakor”), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”), at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. You can read further details here

Vivakor Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) full year performance was -70.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivakor Inc. shares are logging -81.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.13 and $16.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 865848 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) recorded performance in the market was -59.40%, having the revenues showcasing -58.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 25 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vivakor Inc. (VIVK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vivakor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Vivakor Inc. (VIVK)

Considering, the past performance of Vivakor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.94%, alongside a downfall of -70.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -63.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.00% during last recorded quarter.