OceanPal Inc. (OP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.29M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OceanPal Inc. (OP), which is $0.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.69 after opening rate of $0.5791 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.53 before closing at $0.55.Recently in News on March 2, 2022, OceanPal Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso. The gross charter rate is US$24,500 per day minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum ninety (90) days up to maximum August 5, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on March 9, 2022. The m/v Calipso is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$17,850 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OceanPal Inc. shares are logging -94.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14004056 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OceanPal Inc. (OP) recorded performance in the market was -69.21%, having the revenues showcasing -88.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.51M.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OceanPal Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

OceanPal Inc. (OP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of OceanPal Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.21%. The shares 25.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 20.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -88.53% during last recorded quarter.