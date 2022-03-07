Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is priced at $62.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $64.04 and reached a high price of $64.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $63.83. The stock touched a low price of $63.21.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Mondelēz International Calls for Redemption of 0.625% Notes Due 2022. Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) (“Mondelēz International” or the “Company”) today called for redemption the entire $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 0.625% Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 609207 AV7 / ISIN No. US609207AV77) (the “Notes”), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of March 6, 2015 (as supplemented and amended from time to time, the “Base Indenture”), by and between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, as supplemented by the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of July 2, 2020, issued pursuant to Section 301 of the Base Indenture. You can read further details here

Mondelez International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.47 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $62.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) full year performance was 14.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mondelez International Inc. shares are logging -10.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.12 and $69.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4026967 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) recorded performance in the market was -3.74%, having the revenues showcasing 7.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.12B, as it employees total of 79000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.07, with a change in the price was noted +3.01. In a similar fashion, Mondelez International Inc. posted a movement of +5.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,245,313 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDLZ is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Mondelez International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.08%, alongside a boost of 14.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.35% during last recorded quarter.