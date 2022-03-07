Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST), which is $6.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.32 after opening rate of $7.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.41 before closing at $7.31.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, Microvast Confirms Revenue Guidance for 2021 and Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today confirms that its revenue performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 will be within the previously announced guidance of $145-$155 million. This represents 42% growth compared to $108 million for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2020 (calculated using the midpoint of the range). You can read further details here

Microvast Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.43 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $4.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) full year performance was -52.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Microvast Holdings Inc. shares are logging -59.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.77 and $15.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 956121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) recorded performance in the market was 15.02%, having the revenues showcasing -19.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.20B, as it employees total of 1265 workers.

The Analysts eye on Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.13, with a change in the price was noted -1.02. In a similar fashion, Microvast Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -13.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,208,175 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MVST is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical rundown of Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST)

Raw Stochastic average of Microvast Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Microvast Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.26%, alongside a downfall of -52.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.13% during last recorded quarter.