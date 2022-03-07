Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). It is currently valued at $4.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.86, after setting-off with the price of $4.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.73 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.93.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Material Fact: 2022 Projections. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Company” or “Itaú Unibanco”), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has announced its projections for the year 2022 in accordance with the provision in item 11 (“Projections”) of the Reference Form. You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.17 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was 24.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -11.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.60 and $5.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 57772732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was 29.15%, having the revenues showcasing 19.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.65B, as it employees total of 99600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.26, with a change in the price was noted +0.50. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of +11.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 44,065,621 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 3.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.28.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.48%, alongside a boost of 24.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.29% during last recorded quarter.