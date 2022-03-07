Here is why Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recent weekly performance of 16.60% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It is currently valued at $5.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.53, after setting-off with the price of $4.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.96.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, Amplify Energy Provides Update on the Southern California Release. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) issued the following update regarding the Southern California release event:. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.53 on 03/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 47.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -5.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1046234 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 76.21%, having the revenues showcasing 70.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 188.62M, as it employees total of 189 workers.

The Analysts eye on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.65, with a change in the price was noted +1.50. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +37.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 894,204 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.46%, alongside a boost of 47.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.19% during last recorded quarter.