Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) market price of $3.36 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It is currently valued at $3.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.18, after setting-off with the price of $3.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.265 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.28.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Grab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Strong end to 2021 with another record quarter and year in Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”), exceeding the high end of full year 2021 guidance range. You can read further details here

Grab Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) full year performance was -70.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grab Holdings Limited shares are logging -80.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.09 and $17.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 85802733 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) recorded performance in the market was -52.88%, having the revenues showcasing -61.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.27B.

Analysts verdict on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Grab Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grab Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.57%, alongside a downfall of -70.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -42.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by -38.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.60% during last recorded quarter.