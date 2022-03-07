Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) was valued at $1.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.04 while reaching the peak value of $1.3496 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.00. The stock current value is $1.33.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 2 Register Now. Niche Companies in Technology, Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Apparel, Exploration, and more in attendance. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -84.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $8.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 532350 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was -42.17%, having the revenues showcasing -45.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.70M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3150, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of -53.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,989,411 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DBGI is recording 10.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.67.

Technical rundown of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Digital Brands Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.17%. The shares increased approximately by 27.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.93% during last recorded quarter.