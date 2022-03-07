Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID). It is currently valued at $5.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.69, after setting-off with the price of $5.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.465 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.68.Recently in News on February 16, 2022, Early Results and Settlement of Cash Tender Offer by CSN Resources S.A.. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) informs today the early results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for up to US$300.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN. In addition, CSN Resources informs that the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) has been satisfied. You can read further details here

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.97 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $4.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/22.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) full year performance was -11.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are logging -43.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.53 and $10.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4917228 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) recorded performance in the market was 29.00%, having the revenues showcasing 39.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.75B, as it employees total of 35053 workers.

Analysts verdict on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.50, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted a movement of +14.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,029,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SID is recording 1.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.30.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.48%, alongside a downfall of -11.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.02% during last recorded quarter.