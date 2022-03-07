Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) was valued at $1.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.39 while reaching the peak value of $1.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.25. The stock current value is $1.54.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Cypress Environmental Partners Reports Third Quarter Results. Today, Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) (“Cypress”) reported its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7900 on 03/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.8400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) full year performance was -49.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. shares are logging -54.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $3.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2032437 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) recorded performance in the market was 37.46%, having the revenues showcasing 25.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.00M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2511, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. posted a movement of -8.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 74,873 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELP is recording 3.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cypress Environmental Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.94%, alongside a downfall of -49.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 54.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.20% during last recorded quarter.