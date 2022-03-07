Boiling and ready to burst as Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) last month performance was -24.05%

At the end of the latest market close, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) was valued at $1.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.23 while reaching the peak value of $1.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.17. The stock current value is $1.30.Recently in News on March 7, 2022, Cenntro Electric Acquires Majority Interest of Tropos Motors Europe to Expand European Assembly Capability and Distribution Networks in EMEA and Adds a Strategic Customer Network in Europe. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it entered into an agreement with Mosolf SE & Co. KG (“Mosolf”), one of Europe’s largest automotive logistics and service providers, to acquire a 65% equity interest in Tropos Motors Europe GmbH (“TME”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mosolf, for €3.25 million and assume 100% of a shareholder loan from Mosolf to TME in the amount of €11.9 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in March 2022. You can read further details here

Cenntro Electric Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.5700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) full year performance was -90.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares are logging -92.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $16.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3941167 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) recorded performance in the market was -77.61%, having the revenues showcasing -86.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 324.00M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cenntro Electric Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.9006, with a change in the price was noted -8.62. In a similar fashion, Cenntro Electric Group Limited posted a movement of -87.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,865,739 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CENN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.93%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -88.05%, alongside a downfall of -90.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -14.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -86.15% during last recorded quarter.