Bank of America Corporation (BAC): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bank of America Corporation (BAC), which is $40.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.44 after opening rate of $41.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $40.32 before closing at $42.49.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Bank of America Becomes First Financial Institution Certified by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction with Financial Health Support. Bank recognized for comprehensive client experience centered around financial wellness. You can read further details here

Bank of America Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.11 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $40.32 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) full year performance was 10.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bank of America Corporation shares are logging -18.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.81 and $50.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 75534747 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) recorded performance in the market was -7.96%, having the revenues showcasing -8.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 342.89B, as it employees total of 208000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.07, with a change in the price was noted -2.83. In a similar fashion, Bank of America Corporation posted a movement of -6.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 49,989,887 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAC is recording 2.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Technical breakdown of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bank of America Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.17%, alongside a boost of 10.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.78% during last recorded quarter.