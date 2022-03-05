Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), which is $1.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.31 after opening rate of $1.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.20 before closing at $1.26.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call. You can read further details here

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5300 on 03/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.9099 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was -62.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging -60.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $3.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1487001 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was 26.00%, having the revenues showcasing 5.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.01M, as it employees total of 733 workers.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4023, with a change in the price was noted -0.86. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of -37.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 283,485 in trading volumes.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nine Energy Service Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.00%, alongside a downfall of -62.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.00% during last recorded quarter.