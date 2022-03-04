The countdown is on: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is priced at $7.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.37 and reached a high price of $7.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.50. The stock touched a low price of $7.37.Recently in News on February 17, 2022, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for February 2022 and Announces Hilcorp’s 2022 Capital Plan. PNC Bank, National Association, as the trustee (the “Trustee”) of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders (the “Unit Holders”) of its units of beneficial interest (the “Units”) of $ 3,996,441.96 or $0.085744 per Unit, based primarily upon the reported production of the Trust’s subject interests (the “Subject Interests”) during the month of December 2021. The distribution is payable March 14, 2022, to the Unit Holders of record as of February 28, 2022. You can read further details here

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.62 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) full year performance was 97.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are logging -4.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $7.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 683836 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) recorded performance in the market was 23.15%, having the revenues showcasing 28.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 350.55M.

The Analysts eye on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.57, with a change in the price was noted +2.23. In a similar fashion, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust posted a movement of +43.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 496,071 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SJT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Raw Stochastic average of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.77%.

Considering, the past performance of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.30%, alongside a boost of 97.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.21% during last recorded quarter.