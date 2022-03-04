Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is priced at $5.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.23 and reached a high price of $6.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.87. The stock touched a low price of $5.82.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Standard Lithium and Lanxess Finalize Plan for First Commercial Lithium Project in Arkansas. Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE.A: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, has reached an agreement (the “Agreement”), dated February 23, 2022, with its strategic partner, LANXESS Corporation (“Lanxess”), that streamlines and expedites the plan for development of the first commercial lithium project in Arkansas, which is to be constructed at an operational Lanxess facility in El Dorado, Arkansas (the “Project”). Under the Agreement, Standard Lithium will control all development of the Project leading up to and including the completion of the Front End Engineering Design (“FEED”) study. Standard Lithium will hold, at a minimum, a 51% majority equity stake in the Project and may retain as much as 100% of the Project. The Company will also retain 100% ownership of its South West Arkansas Project, all its proprietary extraction technologies, relevant intellectual property and know-how. You can read further details here

Standard Lithium Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.51 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.18 for the same time period, recorded on 02/03/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) full year performance was 142.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Standard Lithium Ltd. shares are logging -56.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $12.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 614072 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) recorded performance in the market was -40.16%, having the revenues showcasing -43.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B.

The Analysts eye on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.68, with a change in the price was noted -2.46. In a similar fashion, Standard Lithium Ltd. posted a movement of -30.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,562,612 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Standard Lithium Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.06%, alongside a boost of 142.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.67% during last recorded quarter.